Trep Talk
Project Grow
Forget Practical Choices. To Live Your Best Life, Make Happy Choices.
Kevin Roberts, the global CEO of advertising powerhouse Saatchi & Saatchi, came from humble beginnings. Here, he shares his secrets to success.
Trep Talk
Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.
There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Trep Talk
Normal CEO: Culture Isn't Defined by How Much Green Juice You Stock
Before launching the 3-D printed earphone startup Normal, Nikki Kaufman was in charge of people and culture at product invention company Quirky. Watch for her best advice on pulling a team together.
Trep Talk
Dig Inn Founder: 'I Wouldn't Let People Tell You That You Can't Do Things'
To keep prices low and be able to expand its model, this farm-to-table eatery will have to continue to reinvent the restaurant supply chain.
Trep Talk
Why This Entrepreneur Launched in Record Time, But Kept Her Company a Secret Until Blastoff
Normal Founder Nikki Kaufman went from having an idea for a 3-D printed earphone company to opening the doors of her flagship store in New York City in less than a year.
Trep Talk
Tasty Turnaround: How Restaurant Chain Dig Inn Wants to Change the Way America Eats
Adam Eskin took over a gym-rat focused food chain and has turned it into a farm-to-table restaurant with nine locations and counting.
Young Influencers
How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model
Jessica Banks, the founder of RockPaperRobot, a kinetic furniture business, explains how she has transitioned from artist to entrepreneur.
Young Influentials
Lessons from a Food-Tech Startup: Big Data Isn't Just a Buzzword -- It Can Be Your Secret Weapon
Pop-up meal company Dinner Lab owes its blockbuster success to its savvy analysis of information from its consumers.
Young Influentials
How A Brooklyn Co-Working Space Is Looking to Compete on the Global-Manufacturing Stage
Marcel Botha, an entrepreneur working out of an innovative co-working space in Brooklyn, talks about how he was able to rapidly prototype an ergonomically designed baby spoon thanks to 3-D printing technology.
Trep Talk
The Founder of Dinner Lab On How to Manage the Unsexy Side of Rapid Expansion
Pop-up dining startup Dinner Lab was hiring new employees every five days in its early growth phase.
Restaurants
This New Orleans Food-Tech Startup Is Turning the Tables on the Restaurant Industry
New Orleans-based meal-experience company Dinner Lab depends on participants giving their honest feedback on every course.