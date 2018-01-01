Trump & Business

Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.
Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Hayden Field | 1 min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh
Politics

What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses
Trump & Business

Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses

President Donald Trump's administration finally revealed a framework for tax reform -- here are the proposed changes in the plan.
Bill Smith | 5 min read
IBM CEO Explains Why Trump Strategy and Policy Forum Called It Quits
News and Trends

IBM CEO Explains Why Trump Strategy and Policy Forum Called It Quits

Read Ginni Rometty's letter to employees explaining why the group concluded it could 'no longer serve the purpose for which it was formed.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?
Trump & Business

What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?

The move away from these informal guidelines could have big implications for both small-business owners and freelancers -- and may signal the need for both groups to make strategic adjustments.
Nicole Nelson | 5 min read
A Quick Explainer of the Laptop Ban for Some International Travelers
Travel

A Quick Explainer of the Laptop Ban for Some International Travelers

Instituted in March by the Department of Homeland Security, it has now been entirely lifted.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect
Trump & Business

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect

The ban 'may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.'
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Here Are the Airports You Can't Fly From With Your Laptop
Travel

Here Are the Airports You Can't Fly From With Your Laptop

Here is how you could be affected by the rule.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Officials Put Expanded Laptop Ban on Hold That Could Have Cost Passengers Millions of Dollars in Lost Productivity
Travel

Officials Put Expanded Laptop Ban on Hold That Could Have Cost Passengers Millions of Dollars in Lost Productivity

The airline and tourism industries could have continued to take a significant hit as well.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Reasons Trump May Be Softening His Protectionist Stance and How This Helps Startups
Trump & Business

3 Reasons Trump May Be Softening His Protectionist Stance and How This Helps Startups

Protectionism is damaging to our economics in the long run, domestically and in global markets.
Amy Karam | 8 min read
