Trump & Business
5 Ways to Limit the Damage to Your Business From Trump's Tariffs
Perhaps nowhere will the impact of the Trump's tariffs hit harder than on U.S. small businesses.
Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Her Fashion Brand. 3 Things to Know Today.
What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh
The president has nominated the Washington, D.C. judge for the bench.
Breaking Down Trump's Tax Framework and Its Potential Impact on Small Businesses
President Donald Trump's administration finally revealed a framework for tax reform -- here are the proposed changes in the plan.
IBM CEO Explains Why Trump Strategy and Policy Forum Called It Quits
Read Ginni Rometty's letter to employees explaining why the group concluded it could 'no longer serve the purpose for which it was formed.'
What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?
The move away from these informal guidelines could have big implications for both small-business owners and freelancers -- and may signal the need for both groups to make strategic adjustments.
A Quick Explainer of the Laptop Ban for Some International Travelers
Instituted in March by the Department of Homeland Security, it has now been entirely lifted.
U.S. Supreme Court Allows Part of Trump's Travel Ban to Take Effect
The ban 'may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.'
Here Are the Airports You Can't Fly From With Your Laptop
Here is how you could be affected by the rule.
Officials Put Expanded Laptop Ban on Hold That Could Have Cost Passengers Millions of Dollars in Lost Productivity
The airline and tourism industries could have continued to take a significant hit as well.
3 Reasons Trump May Be Softening His Protectionist Stance and How This Helps Startups
Protectionism is damaging to our economics in the long run, domestically and in global markets.