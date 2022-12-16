Former US President Donald Trump Launches First Official Trading Card NFT Collection

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On Thursday, former US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to share major news with his fans and followers which he hinted about earlier this week. Posting through his @realDonaldTrump account, he revealed his first official NFT collection of 45 trading cards.

Collect Trump Cards

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don't Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!" he captioned accompanying a digital card of Trump donning a superhero outfit standing in a boxing ring with the US flag as a backdrop.

Fans of the business magnet and NFT enthusiasts can explore his collection at https://collecttrumpcards.com/. His limited card collection comprises 45 pieces all priced at a modest $99.

Trump claims the NFT trading card collection pertains to artwork based on his life and career. Users can see him in several avatars, such as an astronaut, a superhero, and a wild-west sheriff to name a few.

Each card comes with an automatic chance of bagging opportunities or amazing prizes, such as a Miami dinner, hand-signed memorabilia, and playing golf, to name a few. Buying all 45 cards makes you a lucky winner who will get a chance to attend the Gala Dinner in South Florida.

As per the website, each Trump Digital Trading Card has a unique pre-assigned rarity. Some cards are designed to be one-of-one (i.e. the only one in the world), while others will be limited to 2, 5, 7, or 10 copies. Not more than 20 copies will be in existence of a card.

While Trump may have dropped the news on his own platform, it is Twitter which is getting flooded with tweets and views. Trump during his White House tenure expressed that he is "not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies." However, he will let his fans and followers purchase the limited trading cards using credit cards or cryptocurrencies.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, also took to Twitter and shared "The former United States President issues NFTs. And he didn't like crypto before. We are getting there."

While Trump has jumped through several professional fields and has been at the centre of criticism and trolling, he does know one thing for sure: how to milk money from anything under the sun.