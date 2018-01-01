Tumblr

Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.
Mergers and Acquisitions

Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.

The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Why Denny's Sounds Like a Chill Teenager on Social Media
Social Media

Why Denny's Sounds Like a Chill Teenager on Social Media

Find out how this restaurant chain was able to go viral with one of the most unique social-media strategy in the business.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Use These Social-Media Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)
Social Media

Use These Social-Media Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)

For example, as you are reading through Facebook, you can press "j" to get to the next post.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
Tumblr Launches New Ad Initiative to Connect Popular Bloggers With Major Brands
Artists

Tumblr Launches New Ad Initiative to Connect Popular Bloggers With Major Brands

The Creatrs Network would give marketers access to the kind of content that is already resonating among Tumblr's 420 million total users.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories About Social Media in 2014
Social Media

Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories About Social Media in 2014

Of all the stories we wrote this year that examined social-media trends and advice, these were the ones you liked best.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons
Ready for Anything

In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons

The growing social platform has added action buttons to posts from four partners, including Etsy and Kickstarter.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Tumblr's Ad Strategy: We Want the Guys Who Make Super Bowl Ads
Advertising

Tumblr's Ad Strategy: We Want the Guys Who Make Super Bowl Ads

Tumblr Founder David Karp envisions a more aspirational approach on par with the great television and print campaigns of yore.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Yahoo Plans to Make Tumblr Into a Video Giant
Video

How Yahoo Plans to Make Tumblr Into a Video Giant

Video posts are now growing twice as fast as photo posts on Tumblr. On Thursday, the company revamps its product to be more video-centric.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read
Yahoo May Buy Brightroll in Billion-Dollar Bid to Bolster Video Ad Sales
Mergers and Acquisitions

Yahoo May Buy Brightroll in Billion-Dollar Bid to Bolster Video Ad Sales

The 8-year-old San Francisco startup Brightroll helps leading brands target their video ads for the web's biggest video publishers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
