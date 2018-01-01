Tumblr
Yahoo!
Yahoo May Write Off $1 Billion Acquisition of Tumblr
Yahoo said earlier in the month it took a $230 million impairment charge related to Tumblr and was considering strategic alternatives for its core internet business.
More From This Topic
Mergers and Acquisitions
Is Yahoo Buying Foursquare? Rumors Continue to Swirl.
The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Social Media
Why Denny's Sounds Like a Chill Teenager on Social Media
Find out how this restaurant chain was able to go viral with one of the most unique social-media strategy in the business.
Social Media
Use These Social-Media Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity (Infographic)
For example, as you are reading through Facebook, you can press "j" to get to the next post.
Marketing
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Artists
Tumblr Launches New Ad Initiative to Connect Popular Bloggers With Major Brands
The Creatrs Network would give marketers access to the kind of content that is already resonating among Tumblr's 420 million total users.
Social Media
Entrepreneur's 10 Most Popular Stories About Social Media in 2014
Of all the stories we wrote this year that examined social-media trends and advice, these were the ones you liked best.
Ready for Anything
In Ecommerce Push, Tumblr Adds 'Buy,' 'Browse' Buttons
The growing social platform has added action buttons to posts from four partners, including Etsy and Kickstarter.
Advertising
Tumblr's Ad Strategy: We Want the Guys Who Make Super Bowl Ads
Tumblr Founder David Karp envisions a more aspirational approach on par with the great television and print campaigns of yore.
Video
How Yahoo Plans to Make Tumblr Into a Video Giant
Video posts are now growing twice as fast as photo posts on Tumblr. On Thursday, the company revamps its product to be more video-centric.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Yahoo May Buy Brightroll in Billion-Dollar Bid to Bolster Video Ad Sales
The 8-year-old San Francisco startup Brightroll helps leading brands target their video ads for the web's biggest video publishers.