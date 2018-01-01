Tweeting
Social Media
It's Officially Ridiculous for CEOs to Not Have a Social Presence
Today's consumers expect to be engaged by the people who run the companies they're buying from.
More From This Topic
Tweets Will Soon Be Visible in Google Search Results
Twitter and Google strike a deal.
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm
'There isn't a single person who has been thinking longer about Twitter than @dickc.'
Twitter Debuts New 'Recap' Feature That Makes It Feel More Like Facebook
It's meant to help you catch up on the most popular and relevant tweets you may have missed since you last signed onto the platform.
Mistakes
The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014
#Fiasco. Some brands excel at tucking their tails between their tweets. Here's a naughty list of the ugliest Twitter marketing disasters this year and the important lessons you can learn from them.
Chill, People. Why You Shouldn't Hate Twitter For Adding Favorites to Timelines.
Oh, no! Favorites now appear in your Timeline like retweets. Here's why it doesn't matter.