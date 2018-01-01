Tweeting

Tweets Will Soon Be Visible in Google Search Results
Twitter

Tweets Will Soon Be Visible in Google Search Results

Twitter and Google strike a deal.
Reuters | 1 min read
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm
Twitter

Twitter's Jack Dorsey Defends CEO Dick Costolo in Massive Tweetstorm

'There isn't a single person who has been thinking longer about Twitter than @dickc.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Twitter Debuts New 'Recap' Feature That Makes It Feel More Like Facebook
Twitter

Twitter Debuts New 'Recap' Feature That Makes It Feel More Like Facebook

It's meant to help you catch up on the most popular and relevant tweets you may have missed since you last signed onto the platform.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014
Mistakes

The 5 Worst Twitter Marketing Fails of 2014

#Fiasco. Some brands excel at tucking their tails between their tweets. Here's a naughty list of the ugliest Twitter marketing disasters this year and the important lessons you can learn from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Chill, People. Why You Shouldn't Hate Twitter For Adding Favorites to Timelines.
Twitter

Chill, People. Why You Shouldn't Hate Twitter For Adding Favorites to Timelines.

Oh, no! Favorites now appear in your Timeline like retweets. Here's why it doesn't matter.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
