The Chinese Media Lashes Out at Musk for His Coronavirus Tweet

The Global Times criticized the billionaire for fueling a 'conspiracy theory that slanders China.'

By Jonathan Small

The Chinese State Media is not happy about one of Elon Musk's recent Tweets, warning that it could cost the richest man in the world business.

According to a report by CNBC, The Global Times called the Tesla and Twitter CEO out for advancing what they call a "conspiracy theory that slanders China" about covid leaking from a Chinese lab.

Musk was responding to a tweet claiming that Anthony S. Fauci, the former medical adviser to President Biden and Trump, funded the creation of the coronavirus.

"He did it via a pass-through organization (EcoHealth)," Musk tweeted, implying that the unproven theory was true.

In a social post of their own,The Global Times snapped back, "these remarks of his have been continuously used by those US right-wing and anti-China media hostile to China as material to frame China."

Related: Elon Musk Says Media In the U.S. Is 'Racist Against Whites & Asians' After Newspapers Drop Dilbert Comic

Don't bite the hand that feeds you

The Global Times also asked if Musk is "breaking the pot of China," an expression similar to the English phrase "biting the hand that feeds you," according to CNBC reporter Eunice Woon.

Bad relations with the Chinese government could be disastrous for business. China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States, making up around 40 percent of its total sales. Tesla also has a massive factory in Shanghai.

Musk has not responded to the Global Times' post.
