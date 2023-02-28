Elon Musk Is the Richest Man In the World — Again

After a brief stint at number 2, the billionaire retakes the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By Jonathan Small

hotographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Well, that was quick.

Elon Musk is now worth $187 billion, according to the latest installment of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the wealthiest man in the world.

Last December, the leader of Space X, Tesla, and Twitter was dethroned as the world's richest man by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon who owns 48% of fashion company LVMH.

But Musk regained the top spot today, edging out Arnault by $2 billion. For those keeping score at home, the third richest man in the world is Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos with a paltry $117 billion.

Related: DogeCoin Blows Up After Elon Musk Tweets Photo of his Dog in Twitter CEO Chair

A good start to 2023 for Musk

Despite some financial setbacks late last year, including breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal fortune ever, Musk has received some good news over the past few months.

First, Tesla stock has rallied significantly after dropping almost 70%. Musk also tweeted that Twitter is on pace to break even after suffering big losses in 2022.

Musk has also had some legal victories. Last month, Tesla shareholders sued him for making false statements in his tweets in 2018 about taking the company private. The jury sided with Musk, clearing him of any wrongdoing.
