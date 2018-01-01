Investors Have Lost Confidence in the Health of the Global Economy. Here's Why.
More From This Topic
Twitter's Stock Price Jumped 15 Percent Today. Here's Why.
The Creator of WeRateDogs Makes Five Figures a Month By Posting Cute Canines Online. Here's How.
Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December
Elon Musk Drops New Twitter Bomb on the SEC
Want to Be More Like Wendy's on Twitter? Here's What the Company's CMO Says to Do.
Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation
Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
These Are the Companies That Millennials and Gen Zers Most Want to Work for
Elon Musk Is Sounding Very Unhappy and Assumes His Life Will Get Worse
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place
Twitter is a popular microblogging social network service. The San Francisco-based company was founded by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams in 2006.
Users are able to send and read messages -- also known as tweets -- that are up to 140 characters long. Tweets are publicly visible unless a user protects his or her account so that only approved users have access to it. Users can "follow" friends and colleagues, as well as their favorite brands, news outlets and other institutions. Twitter has also become a useful marketing tool for businesses.
A username, or user's "handle," is generally a series of letters and numbers preceded by the "@" sign. For instance, Entrepreneur magazine's Twitter handle is @EntMagazine. Tweets can be tracked in groups by using a hashtag, or the "#" sign, before the word or phrase.