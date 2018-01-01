Twitter

Twitter's Stock Price Jumped 15 Percent Today. Here's Why.
The tech company reported its third-quarter earnings and helped lead a rebound for the Entrepreneur Index™.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
The Creator of WeRateDogs Makes Five Figures a Month By Posting Cute Canines Online. Here's How.
Matt Nelson rates dogs of all shapes and sizes across social media -- and he's built up a following of more than 7 million.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December
The Boring Company's CEO says the first mass transit tunnel will be completed by Dec. 10.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Elon Musk Drops New Twitter Bomb on the SEC
Um, maybe someone needs a little social media detox?
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Want to Be More Like Wendy's on Twitter? Here's What the Company's CMO Says to Do.
Kurt Kane says just copying Wendy's voice won't cut it.
Andrea Hardalo | 3 min read
Take a Look Back at Twitter's Earliest Incarnation
The company shared co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's first sketch of the platform.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Starbucks to Open Its First Location in Italy. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
These Are the Companies That Millennials and Gen Zers Most Want to Work for
Check out where Amazon, Google and Facebook stack up in the rankings.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Elon Musk Is Sounding Very Unhappy and Assumes His Life Will Get Worse
The entrepreneurial icon has gone on the record about his personal problems and his unwillingness, or perhaps helplessness, to solve them.
Peter Page | 5 min read
Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place
He's exploring reforms that could minimize social bubbles and label bots.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Twitter is a popular microblogging social network service. The San Francisco-based company was founded by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams in 2006.

Users are able to send and read messages -- also known as tweets -- that are up to 140 characters long. Tweets are publicly visible unless a user protects his or her account so that only approved users have access to it. Users can "follow" friends and colleagues, as well as their favorite brands, news outlets and other institutions. Twitter has also become a useful marketing tool for businesses.

A username, or user's "handle," is generally a series of letters and numbers preceded by the "@" sign. For instance, Entrepreneur magazine's Twitter handle is @EntMagazine. Tweets can be tracked in groups by using a hashtag, or the "#" sign, before the word or phrase.

 

