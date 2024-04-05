You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Elon Musk Is Mysteriously Re-Verifying X Accounts as the Platform Cleanses Bots, Spam Some users noticed that blue checkmarks had re-appeared on their accounts this week.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

Elon Musk is on a crusade to rid X, the social media formally known as Twitter, of bots.

On Thursday, the platform's Safety account notified users that their follower count might drop as spam and bot accounts are purged from the site.

"Today, we're kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam," the post reads. "While we aim for accuracy in the accounts we remove, we're casting a wide net to ensure X remains secure and free of bots."

Related: Twitter Will Begin Removing Blue Checkmarks

Though Musk has long since campaigned against spam accounts on X (it was a major area of improvement he tried to campaign against when he first took over the social media platform), the news arrives after the appointment of two heads of the Safety team — Kylie McRoberts who is now Head of Safety and Yale Cohen who is now the Head of Brand Safety and Advertiser.

Musk had infamously dissolved the company's safety division shortly after he took the reigns.

Last week, Musk also announced on X that users with thousands of verified followers will get a blue checkmark, a once coveted feature that Musk took away and started charging for as a part of X's Blue subscription-based system.

Musk did not explain the reason for the reversal.

Previously, non-famous Twitter users with blue checkmarks were mostly verified through their places of employment. There was also a period when people could apply for verified status and receive a blue checkmark if approved. Upon Musk's takeover, however, verification status costs $8 monthly, and anyone can get verified.

Related: Elon Musk Says He Is Deleting 1.5 Million Twitter Accounts

Musk did not clarify how long the rollout of re-verifying accounts would take.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I've Had a Secret Side Hustle for Decades. It Keeps Tens of Thousands of Dollars in My Pocket — and Gets Me Into Places I Wouldn't Go Otherwise.

When Cliff Smith lost his job, he picked up an under-the-radar gig that would make it possible to keep dining out — something he and his wife love to do.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Dollar Tree Is Raising Its Price Cap to $7: 'The Macro Environment Has Gotten in Our Way'

The discount chain's cap was most recently raised to $5 last June.

By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

I Hire a New Employee Every Week. Here's What This Practice Has Taught Me About Hiring and Recruiting

Follow my strategies for recruiting and building an A-list team.

By Jeff Sekinger
Growing a Business

The Founders of Scott's Protein Balls Share How a Health Crisis Turned Into a Business Opportunity

Lori and Scott Levine created their company when they couldn't find the product they were looking for on the market.

By Robert Tuchman
Growing a Business

Save Big With a $30 Lifetime Deal on This AI-Consult App

Consultio promises the collective intelligence of more than 50 experts to help inform your approach to work and life.

By Entrepreneur Store