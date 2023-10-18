Elon Musk's X Will Starting Charging Unverified Users $1 to Post on the Platform The "not a bot" program, which starts in two countries, is Musk's latest move in his war on spam accounts.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Elon Musk is preparing to make more sweeping changes to X, and his latest move could be a sign that the once-free platform formerly known as Twitter will one day be fully pay-to-play.

This week, X announced that users on web browsers in New Zealand and the Philippines will experience the new "Not a Bot" subscription model, which will charge all non-premium subscription users $1 to post on the platform.

Users who agree to the $1 policy can continue to use their accounts as they currently do, with all functionality. Opting out, however, will place the account in a "view-only" mode, which means no posting or re-posting — only reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts will be available.

Related: Elon Musk Says X 'May Fail' Amid Competition, Ad Losses

In 2019, The Washington Post called the social media landscape in the Phillippines "a virtual free-for-all" for paid internet trolls running social media accounts in the country.

"This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform, and bot activity," X wrote in a blog post. "This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount."

It's noted that this will only be implemented as of now for new accounts. Existing accounts in the two countries will not yet be affected.

Musk removed legacy blue checkmarks this past April, except for those with one million followers or more, much to the dismay of users who worked to have their accounts verified, only for the system to be replaced by a monthly subscription model where anyone can pay to have the blue symbol next to their usernames.

Related: Meta Unveils Twitter Competitor to Offer People a 'Sanely Run' Platform

X said that the company is "sharing more" about the new pay-to-post policy "soon" but didn't specify whether or not the new initiative would be rolling out to other countries.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Partial to the Window Seat? One Major U.S. Airline Has Good News for You.

Window seat flyers are getting an upgrade as United Airlines revamps its boarding process.

By Sam Silverman
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The True Cost of Employee Turnover During a Recession? Your Entire Business. Rethink Your Strategy to Make Your Top Talent Stay.

In the midst of ongoing economic uncertainty and increased layoffs, companies must rethink priorities to keep top talent from leaving.

By Robbin Champaigne
Management

How to Tap into the U.S. Social Commerce Market Through Millennials and Gen Z

With high social media use and a preference for shopping online rather than in-store, these two demographics hold the key to the US' social commerce market potential.

By Diane Wang
Business News

'Here Goes Nothing': Mark Zuckerberg Uses AI to Braid His Daughter's Hair in 'Adorable' Video

The Meta CEO is trying to leverage his company's technology for everyday purposes.

By Emily Rella
Living

People Are Buying More Experiences Than Things. I Tried the Viral Brand That Wants to Change the Way We Hear Them.

Maarten Bodewes and Dimitri O co-founded direct-to-consumer brand Loop Earplugs because they couldn't find what they needed on the market.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

They Opened a Witchy Small Business Offering a Service Beloved By Many. Then a Police Officer Told Them It Was Illegal.

Beck Lawrence, 26, just wanted to spread the word about their metaphysical shop in Hanover, Penn.

By Amanda Breen