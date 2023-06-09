Meta Unveils Twitter Competitor to Offer People a 'Sanely Run' Platform The company is in talks with Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama regarding commitments to the app.

By Amanda Breen

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms might have its sights set on the metaverse — but it's still making time for other big projects.

Meta revealed it will release a standalone app to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter at an all-hands meeting led by chief product officer Chris Cox on Thursday, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Related: Meta Rolls Out New Feature for People Who Want to Make Money in the Metaverse

Twitter has struggled in the wake of Musk's takeover, with advertisers pulling out amid significant issues including the rise of hate speech. Sixty percent of Twitter users say they've "taken a break" from the platform in the past year, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.

Cox told Meta employees that creators and public figures told the company they want a "sanely run" platform; Meta is discussing commitments to the app with Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama. Meta strives to launch the app, internally code-named Project 92, "as soon as we can," per the WSJ.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg also spoke at the meeting, noting that Apple's recently announced $3,500 Vision Pro headset doesn't provide any "magical solutions" and is less "accessible" and "affordable" than Meta's version of the product. Meta's Quest 3 is expected to hit the market this fall and start at $499.

Related: Meta's Layoffs Are Underway, Right on Schedule | Entrepreneur

Zuckerberg also touched on the company's extensive generative AI efforts, which include LLM-based "agents" with different personas for Messenger and Whatsapp.

Meta Platforms Inc is up nearly 44% year over year.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Twitter Social Media Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Elon Musk Metaverse Meta

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

After Being Told They Could Work From Home Forever, Employees Made Major Life Changes. Then, a New CEO Ordered Them Back to the Office.

Farmers Group CEO Raul Vargas is facing backlash for the change, but he says being in the office brings more "collaboration" and "innovation."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

The 13 Best Jobs for People With ADHD

Want to find the perfect profession as a person with ADHD? Check out this review of the best jobs for people with ADHD if you need ideas.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

The Spring Cleaning Tips You Need to Keep Your Business Finances Neat All Year Long

Use the five S approach to clean up your business financials this spring and spend the rest of the year totally in charge.

By Jim Conroy
Business News

Hedge Fund Pays NYC Interns $20,000 a Month on Average, Sent to Lavish Palm Beach Kickoff

Citadel is known for its over-the-top parties and company retreats.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Figuring It Out' After Buying a $280,000 Boat While 'Very Stoned'

The former "Saturday Night Live" star purchased a used Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost in January 2022.

By Emily Rella