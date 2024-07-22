Get All Access for $5/mo

What Is the Coconut Tree Meme That's All Over Social Media? It has roots in something Kamala Harris said last year.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new TikTok trend using the line, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" has been circulating on social media and is rooted in a speech VP Kamala Harris gave last year.
  • After President Joe Biden dropped out the race on Sunday, the coconut and palm tree emojis have been used to show support for Harris.
  • Former President Donald Trump has already commented on the possibility of running against Harris.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who said she intends to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination.

Three hours later, Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted three emojis to social media, a coconut, a palm tree, and an American flag, as symbols of support for Harris. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz posted a picture of him climbing a coconut tree. Democratic political action committee EMILYs List added the coconut and palm tree emojis to its social media name. And the Kamala Harris coconut tree piña colada made an appearance at D.C. bars.

How did the coconut tree become Harris's emblem? The meme stems from a speech Harris gave on May 10, 2023, at a swearing-in ceremony of commissioners for the President's Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

Harris talked about the importance of understanding context and illustrated the point with something her mother used to say.

"My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, 'I don't know what's wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?'" Harris said. "You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

The video has since made the rounds on social media but has circulated more in the past day. In remixed sound bites, which have tens of thousands of likes on TikTok, Harris's voice overlaps with hits from Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

@merjudd i cant stop listening to this sound #kamala #kamalaharris #kamalaharris2024 #biden #taylorswift #taylorsversion #lookwhatyoumademedo #reputation #reputationtaylorsversion #reputationtv ♬ original sound - Evan

@ranvision_official #kamalaharris #youthinkyoujustfelloutofacoconuttree #remix #floptok #floptok??????? #potaxies??? #potaxiesdecorazon??? ♬ original sound - Ranvision 軟趴皮

Though Harris supporters appear to be embracing the coconut tree symbol, and the memes and TikToks that come with it, the term "coconut" is a controversial one. Cybersecurity lawyer Isvari Maranwe pointed out in a Sunday TikTok that the term has been used in a racially charged way against Indian Americans.

Creating a meme out of Harris's words could also, ironically, sap those words of context outside of an abbreviated audio or video clip.

Though Harris has not commented on the meme, her official presidential campaign page on X references it. The page bio simply reads: "Providing context."

Kamala Harris. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has already weighed in on the possibility of running against Harris instead of Biden, telling CBS News on Sunday that he doesn't think it changes the race.

"I think she is no better than him," Trump told CBS. "She could be far less competent, which is hard to believe."

Related: What Did Biden and Trump Say About Business and the Economy at the Presidential Debate? Here's Everything You Need to Know.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

In a 'Landmark Victory' for Franchises, NLRB Drops Expanded Joint Employer Appeal — Here's What it Means for Businesses

The attempt to implement the expanded Joint Employer Rule is "finally finished" in a win for the IFA-led coalition and for franchises across the U.S.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

'He Didn't Even Tell Me': Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk, Says He Didn't Know About Musk's $45 Million Monthly Donation Supporting His Campaign

The Republican Presidential candidate spoke at a campaign rally in Michigan over the weekend.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Career

How to Tell You're About to Get Fired — Plus 4 'Typical' Reasons for It, From a Career Expert

Emily Levine, executive vice president of recruitment and advisory firm Career Group Companies, breaks down what you need to know.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Franchise Journey

Discover key insights about franchise ownership by understanding these four learned lessons from a seasoned franchise owner and consultant.

By David Busker