DogeCoin Blows Up After Elon Musk Tweets Photo of his Dog in Twitter CEO Chair

DogeCoin soared approximately 5.4 per cent over the past 24 hours following the tweet

learn more about Saptak Bardhan

By Saptak Bardhan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elon Musk on Wednesday posted a meme involving his dog, Floki posing as the new CEO of Twitter.

Following the acquisition of Twitter on 27 October, Musk replaced Parag Agarwal as CEO of Twitter. There have been reports of a sour relationship between the two following the former's U-turn to join the Twitter board and his decision to take Twitter private.

He has been the CEO ever since the firing of Agarwal and has stated that he would resign as soon as someone takes the job.

DogeCoin soared approximately 5.4 per cent over the past 24 hours following the tweet. According to CoinGecko data, Floki,, a crypto named after Musk's Shiba Inu has soared by 41 per cent in the last 24 hours following the tweet.

In January, Floki's price rallied almost 100 per cent after the Floki Inu DAO, the group behind the coin, passed a governance resolution to do a $100 million token burn.

The logic behind burning tokens is that it decreases supply, which would subsequently add value to each token provided the level of demand remains the same which is similar to a stock buy-back in the crypto world.

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk Cryptocurrency

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

By Mark Banfield

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Leadership

5 Lessons The Natarajan Brothers Can Teach About Home-grown Success

The life of Natarajan brothers has not one but umpteen lessons for the masses.

By Nidhi Singh

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow