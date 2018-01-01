Twitter Advertising

Twitter Rolls Out Suite of Direct Response Ad Products
Twitter Rolls Out Suite of Direct Response Ad Products

The new features are aimed at improving user engagement with direct response ads, encouraging actions such as clicking on a link or downloading an app.
Reuters | 2 min read
10 Winning Tactics for Marketing Online to Other Businesses
B2B Sales

10 Winning Tactics for Marketing Online to Other Businesses

B2B is its own marketing genre but there are many avenues online for getting a dialogue started with the people you need to reach.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags
Hashtags

8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags

Custom hashtags can be used for much more than the average tweet.
Christina Baldassarre | 4 min read
Twitter Courts Businesses With Option to Promote Their Most Popular Tweets
Twitter Marketing

Twitter Courts Businesses With Option to Promote Their Most Popular Tweets

The social network's new 'quick promote' feature lets you turn your business's top tweets into ads in two clicks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Twitter Is Selling Ad Space in Your Following List
Twitter

Twitter Is Selling Ad Space in Your Following List

Don't worry, you didn't accidentally follow MasterCard. They just paid Twitter to be featured on your Following list.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Want Your Brand Associated With Positivity? Snap a Pic, Ditch the Tweet.
Social Media Marketing

Want Your Brand Associated With Positivity? Snap a Pic, Ditch the Tweet.

New finding show that picture posts are four times more likely to provide warm and fuzzy feeling compared to text posts.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
3 Ways to Master the Hashtag
Hashtags

3 Ways to Master the Hashtag

#amIdoingthisright?
Ann Handley | 5 min read
5 Social Media Predictions for 2014
Marketing

5 Social Media Predictions for 2014

When developing or improving your social-media strategy in the New Year, keep these five trends top-of-mind.
Rick Mulready | 4 min read
