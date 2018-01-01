Unicorn Club

Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die
Culture

Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die

That Silicon Valley jargon is simultaneously the dumbest and most perfect appellation for overvalued startups.
John C. Dvorak | 3 min read
Will Silicon Valley's Unicorn Herd Grow or Shrink in 2016?
Unicorn Club

Will Silicon Valley's Unicorn Herd Grow or Shrink in 2016?

Startups with high valuations are not as rare as they once were. Will the trend continue?
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read
Startups Don't Need Unicorn Aspirations to Attract Investor Attention
Venture Capital

Startups Don't Need Unicorn Aspirations to Attract Investor Attention

Investors fixated on finding the next startup to attain the exalted $1 billion valuation inevitably miss many very good investments.
Richard Maclean | 5 min read
As Ad Business Struggles, Investors Question Snapchat's $16 Billion Valuation
Snapchat

As Ad Business Struggles, Investors Question Snapchat's $16 Billion Valuation

The free mobile app is having trouble courting advertisers, and investors are nervous.
Reuters | 7 min read
Square to Price Shares for IPO Today
IPO

Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn
Scaling

4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn

Survivability is thrivability. Here are the moves that will get you there.
Sharon Wienbar | 8 min read
Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?
investigation

Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?

Fortune's Roger Parloff spoke with the general counsel at Theranos to investigate claims made in a recent 'Wall Street Journal' article. Here's what he discovered.
Roger Parloff | 10 min read
JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
Legal Issues

JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse

The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber
Sharing Economy

How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber

The French ridesharing company is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion. Here's what you need to know about it.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Tech 'Winter' May Be Coming. Here Is What It Means for Your Startup.
Investors

Tech 'Winter' May Be Coming. Here Is What It Means for Your Startup.

If so-called unicorns are overvalued, it may send reverberations throughout the investment community. Do these five things to be more prepared.
Alex Iskold | 5 min read
