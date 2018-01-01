Urban Mobility

This Industry Veteran Says India Will Become World Leader in IoT in 2-3 Years
Internet of Things

"The way we are doing is that we are like a startup in a big tanker, this is a huge advantage," says Reliance Group's IoT unit's CEO.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
How Urban Mobility Can Help Control Global Warming
Urban Mobility

Recent reports suggest that carbon dioxide levels in the 20th century, have been the highest in the last 6,50,000 years!
Ayush Srivastava | 2 min read
India Needs Pervasive High Speed Wifi: Google's Rajan Anandan
Data Businesses

"I am confident in 5 years India will have the best digital services in the world"
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Watch Out These Urban Mobility Trends for 2017
Trends 2017

The trends that are touted to transform the Indian mobility scenario in 2017.
Sakshi Vij | 5 min read
What is the Future of Urban Mobility in India
Cities

Bold, coordinated actions from the private and public sectors in both technologies and business models are the need of the hour.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
