Micro-EVs may very well be the future of city driving. Here's why, and how investors can get ahead of it.

The future of cars is about more than replacing gas engines with batteries. If you look around, most people are still driving gas-powered vehicles. Out of about 15.6 million new cars sold per year in the U.S., just 1.2 million of those were electric vehicles (EVs) in 2023. Lower-emission EVs may be preferred, but until now there's been little else nudging people to make the big switch.

Enter micro-EVs, the $470B market where cars are not only low-emission, they're carefully designed to address unnecessary congestion caused by bulky vehicles in cities. Eli Electric Vehicles, a pioneer in the micro-EV space, now has a flagship vehicle that is 70% smaller than a traditional sedan.

Here's why this is more than likely the future of urban mobility, and how investors can make the most of it.

The growing need for micro-EVs.

Most people don't realize how ill-suited traditional cars are for the majority of urban trips. These trips are usually less than 10 miles, and cities are only rising in population, creating more traffic jams and perpetuating the climate crisis.

With their iconic Eli ZERO, Eli is poised to be a trendsetter in the United States after selling hundreds of vehicles across Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Estonia, and French Polynesia. The company has even supplied Avis' rental fleet in Bora Bora.

But to really understand why micro-EVs are the future of urban transportation, it's important to know what makes them such a unique mode of travel.

Why micro-EVs are in their own category.

Make no mistake: micro-EVs are aimed at being more economical than those cube cars you sometimes find on the road, and they're certainly more than street-legal golf carts. These are an entirely unique class of vehicle designed for minimal size, maximal comfort, range, and mass adoption at a low price point.

Eli ZERO was specifically designed by an architect, Marcus Li (Eli, CEO), who saw the massive inefficiencies in vehicle design that we're talking about today. It highlights the potential of micro-EVs to enhance our daily trips by blending extreme practicality with contemporary style – hence Eli ZERO winning the iF DESIGN AWARD in 2021.

The combination of convenience and aesthetics in micro-EVs makes a strong case for EV adoption in the future as urban populations rise. Micro-EVs will play a key role in this adoption.

They allow for better use of urban space, reduced travel and parking times, decreased stress and noise, and increased energy efficiency. Smaller size and batteries lead to reduced lithium and energy requirements, along with the need for fewer materials and components. Also, small vehicles enable significant savings with daily commuting and an overall improvement in the quality of life.

Major micro-EV investment opportunity.

This trend is at the tipping point, and you have a limited-time opportunity to join an industry pioneer through private investment.

The opportunity to invest in Eli could come at no better time – the dawn of micro-EVs, a virtually untapped market, and Eli says it is ready to meet the demand. Their new production facility can build 4,000+ vehicles annually per assembly line, the company says. Now they're gearing up to expand into the lucrative U.S. market this year. If the rate of their sales in Europe says anything, demand in U.S. cities can be even bigger as this represents the world's largest total addressable market.

With $4M+ raised from 3,000+ investors via equity crowdfunding, Eli says it has everything in place to succeed as a global leader in micro-EVs. Learn more about how you can become an Eli shareholder today.

