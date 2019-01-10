You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The urban mobility is moving toward a better future with startups placing larger bets on electric vehicles. The EVs are finally going mainstream thanks to the strong support from government's side. One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment.

Entrepreneur India

Similarly, Singapore-based smart e-scooter startup Neuron Mobility sees e-mobility as an opportunity for the country to leap ahead of its competitors in the race to develop electric scooter-sharing services. The startup has recently launched its e-scooter sharing services in Cyberjaya, Malaysia as part of the company's regional expansion plans. The launch in Cyberjaya makes it the fourth major Southeast Asian city to offer Neuron's ubiquitous personal mobility service, after Singapore, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai.

Transform Personal Mobility

Currently, the startup owns and operates the e-scooter sharing fleet in Singapore and Thailand, and will start deploying the e-scooters at key commercial spots in Cyberjaya as part of a pilot programme to assess feasibility and demand in the Multimedia Super Corridor of Malaysia.

"At the heart of Neuron Mobility's growth is our goal to improve personal mobility in cities. Cyberjaya is on its way to becoming Malaysia's smartest city, and we are glad to be able to contribute toward this goal by solving the issues of last mile mobility," said Zachary Wang, chief executive officer of Neuron Mobility.

Smart Transportation for Smart City

Neuron Mobility uses real-time telematics and geospatial simulation models for predictive analytics and network optimization. First-time riders are required to go through an instructional series on safety before they start using the service.

For Wang, cities are becoming both bigger and smarter, and new cities like Cyberjaya offer a unique opportunity for companies to develop intelligent infrastructure from the ground up.

"Smart transportation is not just an alternative, to some it may soon become the de-facto choice for urban commutes. It is our vision to build reliable technologies to answer the need for personal mobility in these populated zones," he added.

Beyond Borders

The startup emphasizes heavily on building a sustainable platform to drive growth in smart city initiatives by further funding the development of technologies, which will culminate in the imminent launch of their own commercial-grade e-scooter, a world first, to enhance robustness and rider safety while complying with PMD laws across Southeast Asia.

Beyond Malaysia, the company is also eyeing other major cities in the region. The launch comes on the heels of a partnership with Thailand's Sansiri Public Company Limited, and follows a recent $5 million raise to expand their last mile connectivity services to Asia-Pacific's biggest and most congested cities.