Value Proposition
Focus
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused
Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
6 Infallible Sales Strategies for Beating Even the Toughest Competition
Project confidence that your offer meets a client's needs -- and be sure you can back it up.
Growth Strategies
Helping Others Is Your Most Valuable Offering
Focus on providing value and you won't have to wonder how to grow your business.
Confidence
Why You Must Never Show a Hint of Desperation, Especially When Things Are Bad
Projecting the right attitude inspires confidence in your product. When desperation creeps in, potential clients and investors look for a way out.
Starting a Business
7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model
Start small, use a proven approach, anticipate change and pay attention to customer opinion and market research.
Making Money
Communicate Your Value, Deliver Even More Than You Pitched -- and Watch Your Income Skyrocket
Normally, I think most "business coaches" are 100 percent full of BS. Then one phone call changed my career.
Entrepreneur Network
What We Can Learn From the Mast Brothers' Chocolate Scandal Recovery
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris describes ways you can reinforce your core value system after it has been challenged.
Ask the Expert
Here is How to Position Your Product as a Premium Brand
You need to focus on this one thing.
Value Proposition
How to Develop a Winning Value Proposition (Infographic)
First off, make sure you know what your customers want.
Weekly Tips Roundup
3 Ways to Reboot and Refocus -- Weekly Tips
This week's experts include Reddit's Alexis Ohanian and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Increasing Conversions
The 10 Questions Customers Demand Your Content Answer
You can't expect people to buy from you if your content leaves them wondering about your product.