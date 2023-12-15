Your success (and your impact on others) is directly related to your ability to create offers that attract your ideal clients and customers. This guide will show you how.

As entrepreneurs, we work hard every day to create a difference in the lives of others. Our impact then is directly related to our ability to structure offers that attract our best potential clients. Through the products or services we create, we offer some specific outcome and value proposition to our market.

But many business owners struggle to do this well. Why?

There are a handful of all too common mistakes, like being too vague because they don't want people to limit the number of people who would find it relevant. This article will help you overcome these mistakes. We're going to explore understanding who your "yes" clients are and how to craft offers that powerfully articulate the value you can bring them. The goal is to make your offer a no-brainer for your best clients to say yes.

Let's dive in.

Understanding your 'yes' client and clarifying your offer

First things first, what is a "yes" client?

This is someone who is a perfect fit for you and your offer. You have heard it referred to as an Ideal Client Profile (ICP) or a Customer Avatar.

Your "yes" client is someone who you know you can help to transform their life (or business or health or relationship). Identifying your "yes" client is crucial because it helps you understand their specific desires, challenges and core issues.

And yes — you really need to dive deep into their world to truly understand their needs and desires. Engage people in deep conversations, conduct surveys and pay attention to the feedback you receive. It's also useful to read reviews that have been left by customers of businesses that sell similar products or services.

Gather all the info you can. Combine your insights from the market with your unique expertise. The service or product you sell is different than the unique value proposition that you offer.

Your service is what you do, but the offer and value proposition is how you package and position what you sell. It needs to speak directly to your ideal clients to share the most relevant things that address their challenges and core issues, and how it can transform those into their desires and goals. Only then will you really speak to your "yes" clients in a meaningful way.

Articulate the value you bring

When you've got a clear offer and value proposition, you then need to communicate the value you're actually bringing to your clients. This is about articulating your unique expertise and the transformation you provide.

You need to paint a vivid vision of what will be different for your clients at the end of the delivery of your offer. In your marketing copy, on your website, in your sales scripts and more; be sure to speak to outcomes that they can see and feel. Through words, images, videos, testimonials and case studies, show them:

What they will achieve

How they will feel

What their life will look like

The more powerfully you can describe this, the easier it will be for your potential clients to see the value and feel compelled to say yes to your offer. But, there's a gap between where your "yes" client is now and where they want to be.

Your offer is the clear and comprehensive bridge that addresses the core issue that creates this gap. And if you have a unique and proven system, process or methodology to guide your clients from their current situation to their desired outcome, it goes a long way toward building trust with your potential clients that you have a proven and well-thought-out plan to help them achieve their goals. Show that your bridge can get them quickly, safely and reliably to where they want to go and you'll get that final, decisive yes to your offer.

Solve their core issue

The above is all well and good, but there is a key ingredient missing — and that is a relentless focus on solving their core issue. If you focus on secondary or tertiary issues, you will be viewed as a "nice to have" that can wait for someday later.

But when you address their core issue, you become a priority and a must. You need to clearly offer some unique process or modalities or deliverables that address this issue head-on. The key here is to not just put a Band-Aid on the issue but to truly solve it at its root.

This will lead to a lasting transformation for your clients and will make your offer truly irresistible.

Delivering your offer in a win-win manner

Another key issue for entrepreneurs is they are too self-sacrificing. They have an amazing gift and they want to share it with everyone who can benefit from it. But it leads to them not respecting their own time and energy.

The way to solve this involves setting clear boundaries, having a well-organized process and communicating effectively. It's key to include this win-win delivery as part of your offer discussion. This sets clear expectations for both parties and ensures a successful relationship long-term.

Recap: How to attract your 'yes' clients

Structure your offer so it's easy for your "yes" clients to:

Understand the desires, challenges and core issues of your "yes" clients.

Clarify your offer to specifically address the above.

Articulate the value you bring by painting a vivid picture of the transformation you provide.

Have a clear bridge that outlines the system, process, or methodology you use to guide your clients to their desired outcome.

Solve the core issue by developing unique processes, modalities and deliverables.

Deliver in a win-win manner by setting clear boundaries, having a well-organized process and communicating effectively.

But remember, this isn't just about creating an offer. It's about making a difference in people's lives with your unique gifts and expertise. It's about creating a ripple effect of positive change in the world.

I'm sending you all the positive vibes and I can't wait to see the amazing offers you create. Don't hold back!