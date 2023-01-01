Joy Bufalini
Founder of Simplify to Multiply®
Joy Bufalini can quickly spot her client's unique expertise and differentiators that they haven't been able to yet see. She helps them articulate their true expertise into their posts and emails so they get a steady stream of high-quality leads that convert into clients.
How to Craft Irresistible Offers Your Ideal Clients Can't Refuse
Your success (and your impact on others) is directly related to your ability to create offers that attract your ideal clients and customers. This guide will show you how.