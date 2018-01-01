Venture Capital Firms

Venture capital firms are financial institutions with professionally managed funds that are typically invested in young, high-potential, emerging-growth companies in exchange for equity ownership.

Investment: The typical investment for venture capital firms in a company can range from $500,000 to more than $30 million. Venture capital firms tend to be extremely selective in their investments.

A list of top venture capital investors can be found in “VC 100: The Top Investors in Early-Stage Startups.”

