Venture Capital Firms
98 Percent of VC Funding Goes to Men. Can Women Entrepreneurs Change a Sexist System?
Venture capital firms are financial institutions with professionally managed funds that are typically invested in young, high-potential, emerging-growth companies in exchange for equity ownership.
Investment: The typical investment for venture capital firms in a company can range from $500,000 to more than $30 million. Venture capital firms tend to be extremely selective in their investments.
A list of top venture capital investors can be found in “VC 100: The Top Investors in Early-Stage Startups.”