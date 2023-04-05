Saudi Research And Media Group Launches A Corporate Venture Capital Arm To Support MENA Entrepreneurs In The Media Sector

With its corporate venture capital arm SRMG Ventures, Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) aims to drive forward the future of media in the MENA region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Global integrated media group Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has launched a corporate venture capital arm to support entrepreneurs in the media industry across the MENA region.

SRMG Ventures will invest in early-stage companies and technologies within the following core target areas: media creators, digital media, media enablers, and tools, including generative AI, as well as immersive and interactive entertainment. It will initially target investments from the seed to Series B stage.

SRMG Ventures has already made two inaugural investments in Telfaz11, a Saudi-based creative media studio specializing in locally relevant entertainment content, as well as in VUZ, a VR-enabled social media app that allows users to engage with 360-degree videos enabling a new level of immersive realism.

Jomana R. Al Rashid, CEO, SRMG, said that SRMG Ventures would enable SRMG to discover and nurture new talent and content creators, and leverage the latest advances in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

"The adoption of cutting-edge technologies will invigorate SRMG's products and services, further elevating content offerings and experiences for our local and global audiences," she said. "Our first investments in two leading companies, one local and one regional, led by exceptional creatives from the Arab world, mark the beginning of this thrilling endeavor."

The new corporate venture capital arm is expected to additionally help SRMG penetrate new markets and further diversify its business offering, whilst generating tangible financial returns.

