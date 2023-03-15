Deep Tech Startups Venture Capital And Co-Creation Studio Beta Lab Launches In Riyadh

Beta Lab is currently accepting applications from entrepreneurs and startups from around the world through its website (Blab.com.sa)

Beta Lab, a venture capital and co-creation studio dedicated to fostering deep technology startups, has official launched in Saudi Arabia with the support of Saudi Ministry of Investment, Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII), KBW Ventures, and a number of global partners.

"Beta Lab's launch is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and support the growth of innovative startups," said HE Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment in KSA. "We are confident that the studio's focus on deep technology will bring significant value to the Kingdom's startup ecosystem and help drive economic growth."

HE Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment in KSA, at the launch of Beta Lab. Source: Beta Lab

As the region's first venture capitalist to invest in deep technology startups, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, will support Beta Lab's cohorts with his considerable industry expertise and background in the sector.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, at the launch of Beta Lab. Source: Beta Lab

The new studio aims to attract global startups to Riyadh in order to capitalize on the kingdom's strategy to act as a regional hub for global talent while also fostering local potential with a homegrown launchpad.

It is currently accepting applications from entrepreneurs and startups from around the world through its website.