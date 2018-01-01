Veterans Day
This Veterans Day, Let's Focus on Helping Ex-Military Become Entrepreneurs
Honoring veterans each Veterans Day is important, but helping our veterans succeed following their service to our country is even more so.
How to Push Through Your Fear of Failure, According to This Air Force Vet
Benjamin Young took what he learned carrying out humanitarian missions in the military and applied it to starting a business.
The Difference Between Being a Boss and a Leader, According to This Former Navy SEAL
For Brandon Webb, getting your hands dirty is part of the job -- and all of the fun.
How This Army Lieutenant Colonel Turned Her Personal Battle With Stress Into a Business That Helps Others
Soraya Goddard is taking the skills she's learned proudly serving our nation and building a business future.
This Army Vet Flew Apaches Over Iraq And Now Sells Cannabis Online
Socrates Rosenfeld applied military grit and persistence to launching a revolutionary marketplace.
This Military Veteran Entrepreneur Fired Himself to Jump Start His Passion Project
Andrew O'Brien left his role as CEO of a publicity firm to focus on what he really cared about.
'Risk It All and Risk It Often' According to This Veteran Entrepreneur
After serving in Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Andrew Weins applied his military mindset to getting his business off the ground.
19 Veterans Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
To honor those who have served for our country, restaurants are showing their support with some sweet deals and food freebies.
Taking Command: The Crew Is Only as Good as the Captain
There were only good sailors on the USS Montpelier, but a new commander was needed to make them a great crew.
4 Ways This Veteran's Military Background Helps Him Run His Business
A marine and firefighter got a second career making others feel at home.
Remember the Forgotten Military Veterans of World War II
Then, as now, the American armed services were a mosaic as varied as the nation itself. Let us honor all who served on Veteran's Day.