Video Cameras

YouTube Founders Launch MixBit Video App to Rival Vine and Instagram
Technology

YouTube Founders Launch MixBit Video App to Rival Vine and Instagram

Chad Hurley and Steve Chen unveil their newest video creation, an app that allows users to edit video on their smartphones.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Network Optix Takes Video Surveillance to the Next level
Entrepreneurs

Network Optix Takes Video Surveillance to the Next level

The innovative platform brings streaming HD video to surveillance.
Jennifer Wang | 2 min read
Three Tips for Video Conferences on a Mac
Technology

Three Tips for Video Conferences on a Mac

A guide to boosting the video collaboration aptitude of your Apple devices
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910
Technology

Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910

Logitech's new HD Pro Webcam C910 lets you see the good, the bad and the weird mole on your client's face.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read
