China Bans Autonomous Car Testing (for Now)
Self-Driving Cars

China wants car makers to stop testing until new regulations are in place.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
Google, Ford, Uber Join Coalition to Advance Self-Driving Cars
Self-Driving Cars

Lyft and Volvo are also involved.
Reuters | 3 min read
With Apple's 'CarPlay,' the Race for Flashier In-Car Touchscreen Controls Revs Up
CarPlay

With Apple's 'CarPlay,' the Race for Flashier In-Car Touchscreen Controls Revs Up

You'll never have to look down at your iPhone again while driving because your car will be an iPhone on wheels.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
