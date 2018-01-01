Women-Business Owners

20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs

How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
Patti Fletcher | 3 min read
11 Businesswomen Who Should Be on Your Radar

11 Businesswomen Who Should Be on Your Radar

'Wonder Woman' is a hit at the movies. These business leaders are wonder women in the business world.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
3 Strategies for Thinking and Acting Courageously
Business Strategy

3 Strategies for Thinking and Acting Courageously

Know your strengths and weaknesses, and be willing to face your fears.
Anne Grady | 5 min read
Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force
Women Entrepreneurs

Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force

A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Yatin Khulbe | 6 min read
A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising
Female Entrepreneurs

A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising

The odds may be stacked against you, but with some determination, you can get what you want.
Nancy MacIntyre | 5 min read
What If the Most Powerful People In Business Were Women?
Women Entrepreneurs

What If the Most Powerful People In Business Were Women?

What would the landscape of business look like if more CEOs were women? Women in positions of power are more forward-thinking, and adept at raising revenue and improving employee morale.
Sharon Bush | 4 min read
6 Startup Tips for Women Entrepreneurs
Women Entrepreneurs

6 Startup Tips for Women Entrepreneurs

Women are starting their own businesses at an accelerating pace.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman
Women Entrepreneurs

Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman

A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 6 min read
Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)
Women-owned Business

Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)

These stats show women-owned businesses are thriving.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Women Raise More Money With Crowdfunding, Research Shows
Crowdfunding

Women Raise More Money With Crowdfunding, Research Shows

The difference comes down to the words female founders use, according to a UC Berkeley study.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
