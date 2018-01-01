Women-Business Owners
Women Entrepreneurs
12 Female Entrepreneurs You Should Know
Get motivated by the stories of these pioneers.
More From This Topic
Women Entrepreneurs
20 Wonder Woman Traits of Female Entrepreneurs
How are female entrepreneurs the wonder women of industry disruption and innovation? Let me count the ways…
11 Businesswomen Who Should Be on Your Radar
'Wonder Woman' is a hit at the movies. These business leaders are wonder women in the business world.
Business Strategy
3 Strategies for Thinking and Acting Courageously
Know your strengths and weaknesses, and be willing to face your fears.
Women Entrepreneurs
Despite Bias, Women Entrepreneurs Are an Enormous Economic Force
A mountain of research shows that women frequently succeed in business despite a host of problems men generally don't have to face.
Female Entrepreneurs
A Female Founder's Tips for Fundraising
The odds may be stacked against you, but with some determination, you can get what you want.
Women Entrepreneurs
What If the Most Powerful People In Business Were Women?
What would the landscape of business look like if more CEOs were women? Women in positions of power are more forward-thinking, and adept at raising revenue and improving employee morale.
Women Entrepreneurs
6 Startup Tips for Women Entrepreneurs
Women are starting their own businesses at an accelerating pace.
Women Entrepreneurs
Sometimes the Best Man for a Job Is a Woman
A great way to observe 'Women's History Month' this month is to support a woman entrepreneur.
Women-owned Business
Think Business Is a Boys' Club? Think Again. (Infographic)
These stats show women-owned businesses are thriving.
Crowdfunding
Women Raise More Money With Crowdfunding, Research Shows
The difference comes down to the words female founders use, according to a UC Berkeley study.