10 Reasons Women Should Become Agents of Change in Their Communities and Society at Large

As a woman, and after starting my journey to entrepreneurship, one of the questions I asked myself was, "what can I contribute to making a positive impact in society?" I asked myself that question because of some of the challenges I've faced so far, as well as some of the pitfalls I experienced, and simply because I like sharing information and making a positive difference if I can. Although I don't have all the answers, I knew that sharing my journey, what I've learned, and even things I've unlearned, would be helpful to someone. And becoming an agent of change in society would be rewarding for anyone receiving what I had to offer.

As I thought about it more, it felt like I was peeling back the layers of an onion, because I started to discover more and more ways that I can become an agent of change through entrepreneurship. I was excited because being an agent of change in society is one of the things I wanted to represent as a woman. Women who become agents of change can challenge gender stereotypes and traditional roles, paving the way for greater representation of women in leadership positions.

We can also drive innovation by bringing new ideas, perspectives and approaches to solving problems. We may be able to identify opportunities that others have overlooked and develop creative solutions that make a real difference. Historically, women have been excluded from positions of power, and more than ever, we are starting to challenge and dismantle those systems of oppression.

Women make up around 50% of the world's population, yet we remain underrepresented in positions of power and influence in many areas of society, including politics, business and media. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, the global gender pay gap is still significant, with women earning around 37% less than men in similar roles.

Women are also disproportionately affected by poverty and lack of access to education and healthcare in many parts of the world. Despite these challenges, women have made significant strides in recent years, with more women than ever before serving in political offices, leading businesses and breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields like science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

There are a lot of other women who are already agents of change in their communities and society at large, but for those who aren't and would like to be, here are ten reasons why you should and how you can become part of that change.

1. Challenge gender stereotypes

By starting their businesses, women entrepreneurs challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes, which can inspire other women to follow their lead and pursue their entrepreneurial ventures. This can create a ripple effect that can lead to greater gender equality, benefiting not only women but also men and society as a whole.

2. Create job opportunities

Women entrepreneurs can create jobs and opportunities for others in their communities, especially for other women who may face discrimination in the job market. This can have a positive impact on the local economy and help to reduce poverty.

3. Promote diversity and inclusion

Women entrepreneurs can promote diversity and inclusion by hiring employees from different backgrounds and communities, which can lead to a more diverse and equitable workforce. This can also help to break down barriers and prejudices in society.

4. Solve societal problems

Women entrepreneurs are often motivated by a desire to solve societal problems and make a positive impact in their communities. They may start businesses that address issues such as healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and social justice.

5. Empower other women

Women entrepreneurs can serve as role models and mentors for other women, especially those who may face barriers to entrepreneurship. They can provide support, guidance and resources to help other women start and grow their businesses.

6. Women have unique perspectives and experiences

Women's experiences and perspectives are often different from men's, and they bring a unique perspective to the table. This perspective can help to identify and solve problems that may be overlooked by men, leading to more innovative and effective solutions.

7. Women can help to address gender inequality

Despite progress in recent years, gender inequality is still a pervasive problem in many parts of the world. Women can play a key role in addressing this issue by advocating for equal rights and opportunities and challenging discriminatory practices and beliefs.

8. Collaborative approach

Women bring a collaborative approach to problem-solving, which can lead to more sustainable and long-lasting solutions.

9. Women can use their caregiving skills

Women are often at the forefront of caring for their families and communities, and they can leverage this experience to make positive changes on a larger scale.

10. Women are valuable overall

Women are an important and valuable part of society, and their active participation in creating change is essential for progress.

To summarize, women should become change agents in their communities and society at large because they have the potential to bring about positive and transformative changes that can benefit everyone. By harnessing their unique perspectives and experiences, advocating for gender equality, serving as role models and working together to create change, women can help to build a better world for all.