Lirone Glikman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Global Marketing & Branding Specialist | Keynote Speaker | UN Adviser
Lirone Glikman is an international speaker on business growth, networking and personal branding, and the owner of a global boutique marketing firm catering to cutting-edge startups, with 20 years of global experience. She is also an adviser at an affiliated UN committee dedicated to the SDG goals.
How to Build a Competitive Brand That Gives Your Startup an Edge
Your brand as a founder and as a startup both matter, especially in the early days. Here's how to create a credible and reliable brand that will make gaining customers — and investors — a little easier.