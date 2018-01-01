Women in Tech
It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?
Women in executive leadership positions are still vastly outnumbered, but one thing is clear: Some of the invisible barriers to success are slowly beginning to unravel.
We Need More Diversity in Tech Companies. Finance Roles Are a Good Place to Start.
Let's make a conscious effort to find and elevate qualified women, especially in tech finance roles.
Workplace Diversity
There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech
As an industry, we all need to do better at promoting women.
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl
Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
How to Drive Concrete Change in a World Where Unequal Pay Is Still the Norm
For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
Stop Focusing on the 'Pipeline Problem.' Tech's Diversity Issues Run Deeper.
Blaming a lack of candidates for the lack of women at tech companies obscures the real problems.
10 Pieces of Advice I Wish Every Woman Could Hear
After 15 years in the tech industry, I've learned many things the hard way.
Tackling Equal Pay as a Female Tech Leader
As a female leader in a male-dominated industry, one of the biggest barriers I had to overcome personally was to know my worth.
In the Era of #MeToo, Telling Women to 'Lean In' Does More Harm Than Good
Why should women try to fit into a world created by and for men?
Workplace Diversity
Why Your Startup's First Hires Need to Be Women
Once your company culture is established, it's very difficult to change.