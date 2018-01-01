Women in Tech

We Need More Diversity in Tech Companies. Finance Roles Are a Good Place to Start.

Let's make a conscious effort to find and elevate qualified women, especially in tech finance roles.
Karla Friede | 5 min read
There's an Economic Case for Diversity in Tech. Do You Know What It Is?
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
Monica Eaton-Cardone | 8 min read
4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech

As an industry, we all need to do better at promoting women.
Shari Buck | 5 min read
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl

Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
Suneera Madhani | 7 min read
How to Drive Concrete Change in a World Where Unequal Pay Is Still the Norm

For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
Stacey Epstein | 6 min read
Stop Focusing on the 'Pipeline Problem.' Tech's Diversity Issues Run Deeper.

Blaming a lack of candidates for the lack of women at tech companies obscures the real problems.
Brenda Darden Wilkerson | 4 min read
10 Pieces of Advice I Wish Every Woman Could Hear

After 15 years in the tech industry, I've learned many things the hard way.
Deb Liu | 7 min read
Tackling Equal Pay as a Female Tech Leader

As a female leader in a male-dominated industry, one of the biggest barriers I had to overcome personally was to know my worth.
Raji Arasu | 5 min read
In the Era of #MeToo, Telling Women to 'Lean In' Does More Harm Than Good

Why should women try to fit into a world created by and for men?
Neeraja Rasmussen | 5 min read
Why Your Startup's First Hires Need to Be Women
Once your company culture is established, it's very difficult to change.
Germain Chastel | 5 min read
