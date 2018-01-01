Women in the World

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

This Woman's Got Power: The Cast of 'Madam Secretary' Discusses What She Does With It

A panel at the Tribeca TV Festival discussed how a fictional character shows 'what could be' in the world of politics and diplomacy.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora
Halloween

Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora

Joan Oleck | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.