Work Spaces
Work Spaces
5 Simple Ways to Boost Productivity by Improving Your Workspace
You don't have to be Hemingway to know that a clean, well-lighted place controls the quality of what goes on within it.
Work Spaces
Harvard Professor Crafts $50 Standing Desk That Can Fold Into Your Laptop Bag
The StandStand has nearly quadrupled its Kickstarter goal of $15,000 with two weeks to spare.
Work Spaces
9 Ways to Turn Your Desk Into the Ideal Workspace (Infographic)
If your workstation doesn't fit you, you're in trouble. Here's a quick guide to setting up your workspace for optimal health and productivity.
Project Grow
How Your Workplace Can Inspire Good Habits Among Employees
If you manage your office like a war zone, you're bound to have stressed-out and inefficient employees, says behavior science expert James Clear.
Office Culture
Free Ice Cream and a Chandelier of Hats: Peek Inside These Hot NYC Tech Company Offices (Video)
Executives at Tumblr, Fueled Collective, and About.com talk about how they get the most out of every square foot in their Big Apple headquarters, where space is at an ultra-premium.
Growth Strategies
The 10 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in 2014
A positive work environment, intelligent co-workers and great benefits (free yoga!) make these 10 companies the most exciting places to work for in 2014, as rated by the employees themselves.
Growth Strategies
Bursting at the Seams? Tips for Expanding Your Startup's Office Space
Signing an office lease may be the first and largest long-term commitment you make with your business. Here's what to consider before signing on the dotted line.
Starting a Business
4 Ways to Build a Culture of Innovation at Your Startup
At a recent branding symposium in New York City, execs at Google and top-advertising firms shared their tips for spurring creativity.
Project Grow
Win an Office Even Don Draper Would Love
Does your office say, I'm haggard and in need of Windex? If so, consider entering Turnstone's contest for a chance to win a free $25,000 office makeover and a possible shout out on Entrepreneur.com.
Project Grow
A Wiser Use of Space: How to Set Up Your Home Office
Part Two of a three-part series on home offices: Tips for choosing an optimal spot and staying organized.