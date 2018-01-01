workplace rules

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek
Workplace trends

An Obituary for the 40-Hour Workweek

Satirically we mourn the death of a venerable American institution and ponder those who are happy it is no more.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
How Hiring an Assistant Has Made Me Happier
Personal Assistant

How Hiring an Assistant Has Made Me Happier

Hiring an assistant forces you to dissect how you make recurring decisions.
Jurgen Appelo | 4 min read
5 Ways to Attract and Retain Millennials
Millennials

5 Ways to Attract and Retain Millennials

Every generation perplexes and discomfits the one that preceded it.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
3 Trends From the Leading-Edge of Workplace Design
workplace rules

3 Trends From the Leading-Edge of Workplace Design

Companies at the vanguard of workplace design continue to push new ideas focused on engaging clients and empowering staff
Meg Osman | 6 min read
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Dress Codes

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
The 9 Idiotic Office Rules That Drive Everyone Crazy
Office Culture

The 9 Idiotic Office Rules That Drive Everyone Crazy

Companies need to have rules -- that's a given -- but they don't have to be shortsighted and lazy attempts at creating order.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
6 Ridiculous Office Rules That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head
Company Culture

6 Ridiculous Office Rules That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Restricted Internet access, water bottle bans and requests to move your desk -- now, that's just silly.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Why Millennials in the Workplace 'Don't Care,' and 4 Things You Can Do
Millennials

Why Millennials in the Workplace 'Don't Care,' and 4 Things You Can Do

Why do these younger workers want? One of their kind lets us know.
Ray Gillenwater | 4 min read
