Young Visionaries
Exit Strategies
How to Make Sure Your Business Keeps Running When You're Ready to Walk Away
Realize you can't hold the reins forever.
Young Entrepreneurs
The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship
Learning to think like an entrepreneur put author Rodney Walker on an unlikely path from at-risk youth in Chicago to the Ivy League.
Lifestyle
An Open Letter to Frustrated 20-Somethings
If it feels like a dead end showing up every day simply to have a roof over your head every night, then it's time to consider your alternatives for the next few decades.
Medicine
This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill
Once he explains how it works, the idea is easy to swallow.
Generation Y
4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y
Young workers have a few demands that it is entirely worth it to meet.
Young Entrepreneurs
3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth
For starters, youth and inexperience aren't an obstacle.
Women Entrepreneurs
Discover and Work in Your Entrepreneurial Zone of Genius
Knowing and working with your individual EZOG will help you build a better business.
Innovators
Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss
Sam Altman is redefining the venture capital firm's identity and making bold moves. After one year on the job, has his strategy paid off?
Infographics
8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)
Young, rich and brainy. It's an envious trifecta. Elon Musk fits the bill. Who else made the luxe list?
Entrepreneurs
What You Can Learn From 8 Kids Already Making a Million Dollars
There is no age discrimination in entrepreneurship.
Peter Thiel
These 20 Kids Just Got $100,000 to Drop Out of School. And They Want to Change Your Life.
From revolutionizing the way we manage email to curing cancer, the ambitions of the most recent group of Thiel Fellows belie their youth.