Young Visionaries

The Power of Mentoring and Entrepreneurship
Young Entrepreneurs

Learning to think like an entrepreneur put author Rodney Walker on an unlikely path from at-risk youth in Chicago to the Ivy League.
Shawn Osborne | 6 min read
An Open Letter to Frustrated 20-Somethings
Lifestyle

If it feels like a dead end showing up every day simply to have a roof over your head every night, then it's time to consider your alternatives for the next few decades.
Daniel DiPiazza | 7 min read
This MIT Grad Is Changing Medicine With a Needle-Covered Pill
Medicine

Once he explains how it works, the idea is easy to swallow.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
4 Things to Know to Effectively Lead Generation Y
Generation Y

Young workers have a few demands that it is entirely worth it to meet.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
3 Insights About Entrepreneurship Inspired by Youth
Young Entrepreneurs

For starters, youth and inexperience aren't an obstacle.
Shawn Osborne | 4 min read
Discover and Work in Your Entrepreneurial Zone of Genius
Women Entrepreneurs

Knowing and working with your individual EZOG will help you build a better business.
Sara Davidson | 7 min read
Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss
Innovators

Sam Altman is redefining the venture capital firm's identity and making bold moves. After one year on the job, has his strategy paid off?
Jason Ankeny | 10 min read
8 CEOs Who Amassed a Fortune Before Age 30 (Infographic)
Infographics

Young, rich and brainy. It's an envious trifecta. Elon Musk fits the bill. Who else made the luxe list?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
What You Can Learn From 8 Kids Already Making a Million Dollars
Entrepreneurs

There is no age discrimination in entrepreneurship.
John Rampton | 5 min read
These 20 Kids Just Got $100,000 to Drop Out of School. And They Want to Change Your Life.
Peter Thiel

From revolutionizing the way we manage email to curing cancer, the ambitions of the most recent group of Thiel Fellows belie their youth.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
