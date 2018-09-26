Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

September 26, 2018 1 min read

1. In a name change that has a lot of people talking, Dunkin' Donuts announced that starting in January, it will be known only as Dunkin'. The rebrand is likely a nod to the company's beverage sales, but it will remain focused on the breakfast pastry.

2. On Monday, the co-founders of Instagram raised a lot of eyebrows by suddenly leaving their roles at Facebook. New reports attributed their departure to potential disagreements with the company -- and founder Mark Zuckerberg -- over the platform they had built. On Tuesday, the founder of WhatsApp went public implying he left for similar reasons -- even though he was likely leaving $850 million on the table.

3. If you were trying to save money by flying on Tuesday, you probably experienced a travel headache. Delta Airlines had a computer outage that grounded planes across the U.S. for a couple of hours, but things were up and running again by about 9:30 p.m.