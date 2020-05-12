How to Get More Clients and Followers by Tomorrow Join our expert Neil Gordon as he discusses providing customers incredible value and building trust.
Originally aired May 12, 2020
With so much noise out there right now, it can feel harder than ever to attract more clients, more customers, and more followers as a whole. Add to that how everyone has collapsed into a scarcity mindset, and people seem to be clinging to their money in a way that may seem like making money as a company is impossible.
What some people do during times like these is to just post as much content as they can on social media and hope that someone will find them. What others do is try to generate leads by asking for email addresses in exchange for value. But these folks are overlooking a key strategy that inspires the most important asset in this scarcity-driven landscape: trust.
Join our expert Neil Gordon as he discusses how this strategy will inspire trust and ultimately make or break whether someone does business with us in this uncertain time. He'll share how it will turn more people into raving fans, compel them to share our content, and, ultimately, begin doing business with us tomorrow.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!