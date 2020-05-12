Originally aired May 12, 2020

With so much noise out there right now, it can feel harder than ever to attract more clients, more customers, and more followers as a whole. Add to that how everyone has collapsed into a scarcity mindset, and people seem to be clinging to their money in a way that may seem like making money as a company is impossible.

What some people do during times like these is to just post as much content as they can on social media and hope that someone will find them. What others do is try to generate leads by asking for email addresses in exchange for value. But these folks are overlooking a key strategy that inspires the most important asset in this scarcity-driven landscape: trust.

Join our expert Neil Gordon as he discusses how this strategy will inspire trust and ultimately make or break whether someone does business with us in this uncertain time. He'll share how it will turn more people into raving fans, compel them to share our content, and, ultimately, begin doing business with us tomorrow.