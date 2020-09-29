Join Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo co-founder/CEO, as he discusses how his company became the global leader in go-to market intelligence solutions and practical leadership advice.

As the pandemic continues to give a boost to the stay-at-home economy, sales teams have gone completely digital in the pursuit of new clients while traditional marketing channels like trade shows and conferences are on hold. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business development is an area seeing disruption thanks to mass adoption of this technology. With the data-driven lead generation market benefiting from AI automation megatrends, the opportunity for growth remains massive. It’s no surprise why ZoomInfo – a SaaS platform that helps B2B sales and marketing professionals identify and connect with their next customers via data and insights on 14 million businesses – was the first tech IPO of the COVID era (ZI's stock price soared 62% above its Nasdaq debut in June).

In the next episode of our C-suite leadership series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar chats with ZoomInfo founder/CEO Henry Schuck. Recently named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list for 2020, he’ll share how he grew the company into a global leader in go-to market intelligence solutions and lessons he learned along the way. Additional topics include:

Developing a Go-To Market strategy & revenue-driving sales team from scratch

Top mistakes to avoid when building a company from the ground up

Best practices for fundraising and M&A

The future of data & analytics

Measuring workplace culture, employee & organizational performance

Henry Schuck is founder/CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), the Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for 15,000 companies worldwide. He founded the company (formerly DiscoverOrg) in 2007 in his law school dorm; since then it has undergone five mergers & acquisitions and has grown to 1,300 employees with $350M in recurring revenue.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.