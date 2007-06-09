Should I quit my job and focus full-time on my business venture?

June 9, 2007 min read

I suggest you plan a break even point unless you have financial backing for your handbag business. Leavng a job, with known income, for the uncertainity of a full time business can be so stressful that the pressure to produce just overwhelms you. I would look for a better paying part time job and/or get a better paying full time job so you can sock away some money for your business. Look for ways to pssively sell your handbags such as e-commerce so you can build a fund.No, do not leave a full time position until you have some money behind you.