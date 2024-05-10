📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

McDonald's Is Responding to Sky-High Fast Food Prices By Rolling Out a Much Cheaper Value Meal: Report The news comes as the chain looks to redirect back to customer "affordability."

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

After pushback from customers over sky-high fast food prices, McDonald's has been teasing new initiatives to win back its loyal fans, including testing bigger burgers and new recipes.

Now, the burger chain is also reportedly trying out new menu combinations to make eating at McDonald's easier on consumers' wallets.

Citing people familiar with the matter, CNBC reported on Friday that McDonald's is set to introduce a $5 value meal, where customers can choose either a McChicken or a McDouble, McNuggets, fries, and a drink.

The average cost for a single McDouble as of press time is around $3.65.

Related: McDonald's in Connecticut Goes Viral For Astronomical Prices

On April 30, after McDonald's reported its Q1 2024 earnings and a 2% quarterly jump in global comparable sales growth (the chain's 13th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth), CEO Chris Kempczinski pledged to offer more value to consumers.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"McDonald's has a long history of being the go-to destination for value and it's imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers," Kempczinski said on a call with investors. "We literally wrote the playbook on value, and we are committed to upholding our leadership within the industry."

Related: McDonald's CEO Says That 'Affordability' Is On the Way as Company Struggles Through Sales Slump

"Eating at home has become more affordable," Kempczinski said during the call. "The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer."

A recent study by FinanceBuzz found that McDonald's prices have almost doubled (increased by about 100%) from 2014 to 2024 across all popular items, making it the chain with the highest price increase amongst its rivals.

In February, during a Q4 2023 earnings call, Kempczinski hinted that the company would be paying "probably more attention" to "affordability" following a hit in global sales during the quarter due to higher menu prices.

McDonald's was down just over 6.7% as of Friday afternoon.

Related: McDonald's CFO Says 'Everybody's Fighting for Fewer Consumers' as Earnings Reports Show People Are Spending Less on Fast Food
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Jack Dorsey Explains Bluesky Exit: 'Literally Repeating All the Mistakes We Made' at Twitter

Dorsey left the Bluesky board and deleted his account earlier this week.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

8 Business and Life Lessons I Would Give to My Younger Self

Here are a few valuable lessons I would teach my younger self, gleaned from both successes and missed opportunities.

By Georgi Todorov
Starting a Business

I've Co-founded Over 20 Firms — These Are the Five Critical Questions You Need to Ask to Evaluate Your Startup's Health

Have you checked your startup's pulse recently? If not, here are five questions to assess how your company is doing and which areas need more attention.

By Hilt Tatum IV
By Emily Rella
Leadership

I've Negotiated High-Pressure, Multi-Million-Dollar Deals for Artists Like Bruno Mars and Enrique Iglesias — Here's the Strategy That Always Helps Me Win

Lylette Pizarro, founder and co-managing partner of Influence Media Partners, reveals what it takes to succeed in the dynamic music industry and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Planet Fitness Is Increasing Membership Prices for the First Time in Nearly 30 Years

The gym chain's classic membership has traditionally been $10 since 1998.

By Emily Rella