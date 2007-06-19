Finance

How can I get a credit card or loan for my business without using my personal credit history and Social Security Number?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
There are a couple of things to consider. One is that most lenders will ask you to use your personal assets as collateral for the business loans as well as the business assets. They want this as a double protection for them that if you should default on the loan then they'll be able to use personal and business assets to repay the debt. It is not uncommon for this to occur. If your business doesn't have any history of having a credit card or loan under it's own tax id, then it has no credit history. You can visit with them about establishing the loan or cc in the business name with tax id and then just securing it personally - explain to them you'd like to start estabishing business credit. The overall goal for most lenders or cc companies is that they want to protect themselves.

