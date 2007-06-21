How do I start a business on a low budget?

June 21, 2007 min read

Probably the same way we all did - by starting small.

In business you have two options: Start with what you have. Most of us start after hours in the garage and with a small budget.

Or, you can build a business plan, go and raise the capital, hire people, then go to work.

It is up to you which way you should go, but remember to read as much as you can about how to grow and run a business as well as the products or services you offer.