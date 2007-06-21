How do I start a business on a low budget?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.<P>Probably the same way we all did - by starting small.</P>
<P>In business you have two options: Start with what you have. Most of us start after hours in the garage and with a small budget.</P>
<P>Or, you can build a business plan, go and raise the capital, hire people, then go to work.</P>
<P>It is up to you which way you should go, but remember to read as much as you can about how to grow and run a business as well as the products or services you offer.</P>