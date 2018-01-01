Brad Sugars is the founder and chairman of ActionCOACH. As an entrepreneur, author and business coach, he has owned and operated more than two dozen companies including his main company, ActionCOACH, which has more than 1,000 offices in 34 countries.
Leadership
3 Life-Changing Habits of High Performers
Start practicing these three habits and you too can get closer to success.
Growth Strategies
How to Be a Mover and a Shaker and a Business Money-Maker
Do you want to grow your business, but don't know where to begin? Here are some simple steps to help you get there.
Starting a Business
3 Steps to Deciding if Entrepreneurship Is Right For You
Sometimes starting a business seems like the best antidote to having a boss and job you don't like. But there's more to it than that. Here are three key factors to consider.
Ready for Anything
How to Capture a Trend-Setting Business Idea
Following trends can be dangerous, but if your business idea is ahead of the curve, you can expect success.
Finance
How to Play the Numbers Game and Win
Knowing your break-even point and how to get there will help get your business on the right foot.
Starting a Business
How to Turn Your Business Idea into a Business Model
Once you have a business idea, it's time to get to the real work of getting it off the ground and running. Here are three ways to get started.
Growth Strategies
7 Simple Numbers That Can Grow Your Business
Knowing what metrics to use to predict results for your business will set you on a path to success. Here are seven key metrics to start tracking now.
Starting a Business
Choosing a Retail Location: 3 Priorities You Might Be Forgetting
Often the cost of rent is a top consideration when choosing a retail space. But focus on the dollars and you might be missing out on essential ways to grow your business.
Starting a Business
How to Make Sure There's a Market for Your Business Idea
No matter how great your idea, if you don't have a solid market, you're wasting your time. Here are four ways to be more strategic about positioning your business idea for the right customers.
Starting a Business
Funding 101: How to Position Your Startup as a Good Investment
Why you should look beyond bootstrapping and loans from friends and family to set your company up for success and win investors.
Project Grow
Grow Your Business By Getting Back to Basics
You don't have to venture far to find the next big idea. Growing your business is all about knowing where to look for opportunities. Here are five places to start.
Growth Strategies
Start Now to Prepare to Sell Your Business This Year
Lots of businesses have changed hands in the past several years, but plenty of money is still sitting on the sidelines. How to make a good deal.
Starting a Business
A Fix-and-Flip Business-Buying Checklist
Plenty of business owners are looking to sell their businesses. Consider these seven points before writing your check.