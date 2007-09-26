What's in a name?

September 26, 2007 min read

Contrary to popular assumption, business names rarely exist outside of contextual support. Can you name an instance where your name alone has to explain what you do, how you do it, and why you're better at it than your competitors? Wal-Mart isn't a specialty store that sells wall coverings. How does a sign that says The Gap tell us they sell shirts and pants? And I strongly suspect that Virgin Airlines has employees and passengers that aren't virgins. Bottom line: Names are highly overated. In the grand list of things that contribute to the success of a business, names are down near the bottom. Put your energy into something that will create a reputation