Al Lautenslager

Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, and Consultant

Al Lautenslager is an award-winning marketing expert, bestselling author, highly sought-after speaker, consultant, and entrepreneur. He is the principal of Market For Profits, a Midwestern-based marketing consulting firm; former president and owner of The Ink Well, a direct marketing, printing, and a Certified Guerrilla Marketing Coach.

More From Al Lautenslager

Write Headlines That Make Your Customers Take Notice
Customer Engagement

Headlines are often the first thing customers read, and if they're boring, they'll move on faster than you can blink. Learn how to create attention-grabbing headlines.
5 min read
How to Make Your Content Go Viral
Viral Marketing

One company's example can show you how to entice people to share your marketing message with others. Hint: Don't be boring!
5 min read
Marketing 101: The Art of Storytelling
Communication Strategies

The ability to tell a tale is a priceless skill, especially in your marketing. Here's how to create stories that give your business top-of-mind awareness.
5 min read
Make Your Marketing Message Stand Out on Social Media
Customer Engagement

Learn how to make your message stand out in the crowd by being fresh, relevant and interesting, and sharing and engaging with fellow community members.
6 min read
13 Ways to Get Your Emails Noticed and Opened
Email Marketing

You may have sent the best marketing message via email, but if no one opens it and reads it, what good have you done? Here's how to get those messages looked at by your prospective customers.
5 min read
Create Content That Gets Your Customers' Attention
Content Marketing

Content marketing dispenses content of all kinds, to all takers, all the time. What can you do to get your content noticed?
5 min read
Use Humor to Get Your Marketing Message Noticed
Marketing

Content that's laughed at is shared more often and is more memorable than "straight" messaging. Here's how to add a touch of humor will help to capture your target's attention.
5 min read
8 Ways to Make Your Marketing Message Stand Out
Marketing

Your customers are exposed to thousands of marketing messages every day. Here's how you can get yours the attention it deserves.
5 min read
Plan Your Marketing Now
Marketing

Use this simple worksheet for planning a year of successful marketing.
2 min read
How do you change the name of a corporation?
Growth Strategies

How do I revive my business's public reputation after a bad partnership?
Marketing

How do I publicize an event that would make a good story to the media?
Marketing

Even if a business doesn't require me to dress a certain way, what should I wear as a sales person?
Marketing

What's in a name?
Starting a Business

Am I using enough sales and marketing strategies?
Marketing

Books by Al Lautenslager

Market Like You Mean It

Buy From
