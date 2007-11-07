Are flyers a good way to advertise for a business?

November 7, 2007 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Flyers are an excellent way to advertise on a low budget. Printing flyers is cheap and easy but they won't do you any good unless you have plenty plus the audacity and the manpower to (1.) place them under hundreds of windshield wipers, (2.) walk through the doors of hundreds of businesses and leave one with each office manager or receptionist, (3.) tape them to the front doors of homes and businesses. (Don't put them in the mailbox, though. That's illegal.) Good luck to you.