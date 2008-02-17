Can the board of directors vote to create a DBA or should this be brought to the memebership?

February 17, 2008 min read

The procedures for implementing a change like this should be set out in your organization's bylaws, policies and procedures, or in your state's laws governing not-for-profit corporations. Generally, however, it is the responsibility of the board of directors to manage the affairs of the not-for-profit organization and to make marketing-related decisions on behalf of the organization. Decisions that tend to be left to the membership have to do with changing the rights and privileges of membership, voting on who will be directors on the board, and anything to do with changing the mission of the organization. However, a new name (even if a DBA) could go either way. Check with a local attorney on what the best procedure is for you. Otherwise, there is no harm in taking the safe route of giving notice of a membership meeting to discuss and vote on the new name. Once again, your bylaws or policies and procedures should outline the voting procedure.