Nina L. Kaufman, Esq. is an award-winning New York City attorney, edutainer and author. Under her Ask The Business Lawyer brand, she reaches thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners with her legal services, professional speaking, information products, and LexAppeal weekly ezine. She also writes the Making It Legal blog.

More From Nina Kaufman

How to Start an International Travel Tour Business
Business Travel

Reaching out to trade and government agencies are important first steps in starting a tour business.
Will My Star-Wars Themed Product Idea Get Me Sued?
Ask Entrepreneur

Our expert discusses nuances of copyright and trademark law.
Mixing Business and Friendship? Read This First.
Ask Entrepreneur

If you're going into business with a friend, make sure you're prepared.
Whose Trademark Is It Anyway?

Our expert speaks to the nuances of trademark law.
How Should I Incorporate My Small Business (Sole Proprietor)?

Can I Use My City in My Business Name?
Marketing

How Can I Legally Improve a Product I Didn't Create?
Growth Strategies

An innovator wonders if her ideas could generate a profit or a lawsuit. Ask Entrepreneur's legal expert answers, pointing out red flags that could keep the green out of reach.
What Legal Issues Should I Consider Before Starting a Social Network?
Starting a Business

What Permits and Patents Do I Need to Sell My BBQ Sauce?
Growth Strategies

Is It Legal to Buy and Resell Items?
Growth Strategies

Do I Need a Business License for an Online Store?
Ready for Anything

How Can I Get Out of a Non-Compete?
Starting a Business

Do I Owe Subcontractors Health Insurance?
Starting a Business

Can I Start a U.S. Business As an International Student?
Starting a Business

Why Business and Personal Funds Should Be Separate
Finance

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains why mixing your money can lead to legal issues.
