What's the best way for a small manufacturing company to obtain corporate clients?

Best advice I can give is to start with the smaller retailers and work your way to the biggest ones. That gives you a chance to scale up your production and not get hit with a massive order that you can't fill again.

Usually I would recommend staying away from consignment until you are much bigger because your cash flow cannot handle being the banker for other companies.

As for what stores look for, a product that sells itself--very simple if you can get the ammo to sell--they will be impressed, so plan some sort of event in their area if they purchase a minimum order quantity. That way they order a good amount from you, you get to run an event to promote your products, they get to have new customers and their old customer invited to a good time.

Brad Sugars
CEO ActionCOACH

