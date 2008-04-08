What's the best way for a small manufacturing company to obtain corporate clients?

April 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Best advice I can give is to start with the smaller retailers and work your way to the biggest ones. That gives you a chance to scale up your production and not get hit with a massive order that you can't fill again.Usually I would recommend staying away from consignment until you are much bigger because your cash flow cannot handle being the banker for other companies.As for what stores look for, a product that sells itself--very simple if you can get the ammo to sell--they will be impressed, so plan some sort of event in their area if they purchase a minimum order quantity. That way they order a good amount from you, you get to run an event to promote your products, they get to have new customers and their old customer invited to a good time.All the Best,Brad SugarsCEO ActionCOACH