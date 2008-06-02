Marketing

How can I find an importer and distributor for products produced overseas to sell in the USA?

Probably the simplest answer is do both.

Marketing any new product is both a push (wholesale to retail) and pull (direct to customer) strategy. You will very quickly find which one brings the best total profits.

Through a distribution company will bring higher volume but much lower margins. Through the internet will bring much higher margins but most probably lower volume.

Does the shipping need to be free? All companies have different policies. Ask what a company's policy is on shipping and you will learn very quickly. However, don't give a price until you know.

One other method for a skin-care product if it is very good is television and direct sales. That could be worth looking into if you've locked up the distribution rights for North America.

All the Best.  Brad Sugars

